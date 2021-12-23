GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Theresa L. Henkes, 48, of Guttenberg and formerly of Monona, died on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, where services will follow. Burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Monona.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is assisting the family.

