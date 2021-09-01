DARLINGTON, Wis. — Beverly C. Mulcahy, 89, of Darlington, died on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, where a memorial Mass will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

