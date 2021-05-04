COLUMBUS, Ga. — Stephen Francis Amiss, 68, of Columbus, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, surrounded by family.
“Stevie,” as he was called by his family, was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 30, 1952, to Edmund and Rosemary Amiss.
Stevie graduated from Thomasville High School in 1970 and attended college at South Georgia State College, Valdosta State University, and Florida State University. He earned two Master’s degrees from Florida State University, in History and Education.
He enjoyed a successful career working for the State of Florida as a researcher, and most recently as a researcher for Hewlett Packard.
In 1983, he married the former Susan Kate Hellman of San Jose, California, and they had two sons together.
Stevie was a Christian man who loved his family dearly and exemplified what a Husband and Father should be, usually through actions and not words. He attended Trinity Reformed Church and Sonship Christian Fellowship.
He mentored scores of prisoners as a volunteer at various prisons, most notably Wakulla Correctional Institute; and he often served the homeless with food, prayer and time around Lake Ella.
He had a servant’s heart and relentlessly stood in for others, particularly the weak, the impoverished, the unwanted, and the destitute.
Stevie enjoyed golf, billiards, sailing, hiking, reading, spending time with family, cold beers (sometimes) and even colder ice cream.
He was the sixth child of 12 born to Edmund and Rosemary Amiss: Michelle Griffin, of Thomasville, Ga., Harry Amiss, of Tallahassee, FL, Edmund Amiss Jr. (deceased), Patricia Fletcher, of Tallahassee, FL, John Amiss, of Tallahassee, FL, Thomas Amiss, of Albuquerque, NM, Adrienne Amiss, of Tallahassee, FL, David Amiss, of Las Vegas, NV, Andrea Young, of Tallahassee, FL, Susan Amiss, of Tallahassee, FL, and Richard Amiss, of Boerne, TX. His brothers and his sisters love him dearly.
He also leaves behind his loving wife, Susan Amiss, of Columbus, GA; son Thomas Amiss, of Columbus, GA, and son John Amiss, of Tallahassee, FL; as well as three loving little granddaughters who miss their ‘Papa.’ But his favorite person was and will always remain the person for whom he lived, Jesus Christ.
Kith and Kin are invited to a Celebration of Life ceremony on June, 5 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Tallahassee Woman’s Club in Tallahassee, Fla. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you either start tithing to your Church regularly, or give to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Georgia Cremation, of Columbus, Ga., is assisting the family with arrangements.