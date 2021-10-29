On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Kathryn Lynn Miller, of Dubuque, passed away at the age 70. Services will be held at 1:00, Saturday, October 30 at the Dubuque Shooting Society where a celebration of life will follow from 1:30 to 5:00.
Kathy was born on August 4, 1951 to Orville and Neva (Nodolf) Popp and grew up in Rewey, Wisconsin. She graduated from Iowa Grant High School in 1969 and then graduated from Finley School of Nursing in 1972.
She dedicated her career to Finley Hospital, where she worked tirelessly for over forty years before retiring in 2020. Her philanthropic work included the American Heart Walk, March of Dimes, Finley Health Foundation, American Cancer Society and many other organizations. The joys of her life were her children and grandchildren. Being a mother and grandmother was her proudest and most beloved role. She taught them to be independent, be a good friend, and to love without end. Because she was such a great friend and confidant to many, her impact was far reaching. Her warmth and light lives on in those she leaves behind.
Kathy leaves behind four children, Ken (Meggan) Miller; Kris (Ashley) Miller, Kaitlyn (Dan) Flynn, and Elizabeth Miller; six grandchildren, Michael, Ava, and Sophia Miller; Ivry and Elsy Miller and Charlie Flynn; siblings, Jerry (Becky) Popp, Bill (Beckie) Popp; and Nancy (Mark) Millard; an uncle, Ivan Nodolf, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Brad Popp.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support over the past year. You have touched our hearts and given us the courage to persevere.