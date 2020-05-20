AMES, Iowa — Brian Patrick Carr, age 50, of Ames, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Israel Family Hospice House, in Ames.
Due to guidelines for social distancing, a rolling visitation where there are no more than 10 people gathered at any one time will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Adams Funeral Home. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Brian Patrick Carr was born on July 10, 1969, to Edward and Jean (Dolphin) Carr, in Dubuque, IA. Brian grew up in Cascade, IA, where he graduated from Cascade High School in 1987. He continued his education at Iowa State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree.
On May 1, 1993, Brian was united in marriage with Christi Rezabek. After college, Brian and Christi moved around over the following years to Baltimore, MD, and Chicago, IL. Then, after obtaining scuba divemaster certifications and researching living in places like Belize and Puerto Rico, they decided to move to Hawaii on a life adventure before ultimately moving back to Iowa to settle down and raise a family.
The couple had three daughters: Katie, Allie and Emily. Brian’s girls were his passion, he loved them with his whole heart. He even made an original cheer for one of his daughters! The special cheer went, “Boola Boola, You Da Man!” On occasion, at Ames High events, you may have heard him say this among many other cheers that came from Brian.
That was only one piece of evidence that Brian was super supportive and wanted to be there for his family, even when he was sick. He always wanted his girls to know he was proud of them and he was so strong for them to the end. He was also a dependable friend and neighbor, willing to lend a hand whenever and however needed.
Brian loved being the handyman of the family, learning from others and referencing YouTube videos whenever necessary. He always had household projects going on to make his family home better, willing to tackle any project. He loved to garden and spent years figuring out what works and what doesn’t, eventually designing garden bins in an effort to make the garden more bunny proof, only to lose the battle when a family of bunnies made the bins their home under one of his tomato plants.
Brian used the skills he knew and learned to teach his wife and daughters how to do things for themselves for when he was no longer around. He taught them how to work through plumbing issues, how wiring worked, car maintenance, airing up tires, fixing internet connections and computer issues (even though they frustrated Brian at times too). When any of his computers or printers permanently broke down, he enjoyed taking them apart to show his girls how they worked.
Brian had an entrepreneural mind. When he was not working or being the family handyman, he would come up with new business ideas. The ideas always started out, “I’ve got a new business idea, what do you think about this...” usually involving a restaurant.
Brian enjoyed reading and listening to a good audio book while driving to work and he had the best recommendations for fantasy books. He was a fan of Star Wars, Enders Game and the Tolkien series. He also enjoyed wrestling (as that was his passion during his high school years), playing games with friends, hunting mushrooms (even if he had no interest in eating them), he just loved spending time outdoors, studying maps and geography and jamming out to a good Bruno Mars song. He had been an avid Iowa State football and basketball fan since his college years.
During Brian’s battle with cancer over the last year, he picked up praying the rosary religiously, for a miracle cure, for his family and friends, the family pets, Izzy and Willow, and ending by including everyone in the whole wide world. It was special to him to use the rosary that was passed down to him from his Great Aunt Evelyn. He kept his spirits high to the end, with the usual silliness, like sporting his “Kiss Me I’m Iowish” t-shirt, showing off his pride to have Irish heritage.
Brian is survived by his wife, Christi, of Ames, IA; his daughters, Katie, Allie and Emily Carr, all of Ames, IA; his parents, Ed and Jean Carr, of Dubuque, IA; brothers, Dan (Ashley) Carr, of Encinitas, CA, and Tim (Erin) Carr, of Marion, IA; sister, Shawn (Michael) Heiderscheit, of Dubuque, IA; his in-laws, Jim and Ann Rezabek, of Osage, IA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be set aside for his three daughters.