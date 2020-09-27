BELLEVUE, Iowa — Cecil E. Simons, 93, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Meth-Wick Community Care Center in Cedar Rapids.
Private family memorial services will be livestreamed on the First Presbyterian Church Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/FirstPresBellevue) at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020, with military honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Family will greet friends 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. (noon), prior to the services on Wednesday at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.