funeral services

Gregory A. Cook, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Juanita L. Dague, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Candace Krapfl, Winthrop, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mary Dennis Lentsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the chapel.
Sandra J. McGeough, Andover, Minn. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Margaret J. Pfeiler, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of the Resurrection.
Shannon Pins, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Cleo M. Stenner, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 26, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
Kobe R. Vickerman-Barnes, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 26, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City.
