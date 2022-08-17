WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Beverly Ann White, 88, of West Burlington, Iowa, formerly of Dyersville, Iowa and Kansas City, Missouri, passed away surrounded by her family on August 10, 2022, at the Klein Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

Family and Friends of Beverly may gather from 10 to 12 p.m., on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa where a Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. with Pastor Maxine Dennison presiding. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.

