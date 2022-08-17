WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Beverly Ann White, 88, of West Burlington, Iowa, formerly of Dyersville, Iowa and Kansas City, Missouri, passed away surrounded by her family on August 10, 2022, at the Klein Center in West Burlington, Iowa.
Family and Friends of Beverly may gather from 10 to 12 p.m., on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa where a Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. with Pastor Maxine Dennison presiding. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
Beverly was born February 3, 1934, in Dundee, Iowa, daughter of Joseph L. and Marjorie (Nelson) Mohr. She was a 1952 graduate of Xavier High School in Dyersville, Iowa, and she also graduated from Capri Cosmetology College in 1952. She was united in marriage to Allan White on October 21, 1953, at the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, Iowa. Together the couple owned and operated Ideal Decorating in Dyersville, Iowa and had six children, they later divorced.
Beverly always had time for a visit, no matter if it was coming “home” to Dyersville or on her front porch in Kansas City. She also enjoyed antiques, estate sales, and auctions. You could always find her working around her home gardening and yard work was her happy place. She also loved taking walks in her neighborhood. Beverly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all.
She is survived by her six children, Sandra (Tom) Meade of Dewitt, Victoria White of Leawood, KS, Sheila (Greg Kline) White of Billings, Montana, Ben (Denise) White of Missions, KS, Mike White of Lonsdale, MN, and Sarah (Karl) Schaefer of Lomax, IL; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; one sister, Shirley (Harland) Thillen of Port Richey, FL; one brother, Merrill “Bud” Mohr of Sterling, IL; one brother-in-law, Joe Gansemer of Dubuque, IA.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Jim Sargert; two sisters, Mary (Ernie) Murphy, and Kay Gansemer; two nieces, Carmen Bunse and Peggy Murphy; one nephew, Broc Murphy.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials may be given to the Lomax Christian Church in Lomax, Illinois, and South East Regional Hospice both located in West Burlington, Iowa in memory of Beverly White.
