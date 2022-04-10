SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Janice L. Bradley, 65, of Scales Mound, died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Scales Mound Town Hall.

Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, of Scales Mound, is assisting the family.

