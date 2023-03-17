Joseph Burlage

WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Joseph R. Burlage, 80 of Worthington, Iowa passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where a military service will be accorded at 7 p.m. by American Legion Post #137. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington with burial in the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #137. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
Joseph was born on March 8, 1943 in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Dorothy (Urbain) Burlage. He married Helen Lynch on September 2, 1967 in Cascade, Iowa.
Joe grew up in Worthington, working on the farm and graduating from St. Paul Schools. He and Helen began farming down the road from where he grew up in 1967. While raising their three children, they enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, golfing, playing cards and coaching little league teams in Worthington. He worked long hours on the farm, while being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. In his later years, he rarely missed a sporting event and shared many skills and knowledge with his children and eleven grandchildren. Joe enjoyed morning coffee and cards with friends and family. Joe will be missed by many and remembered for his optimism and positive demeanor.
Joe was a member of the American Legion Post #137, Dubuque County Cattlemen Association, and St. Paul’s Catholic Church. He was a faithful man and supporter of catholic education.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Helen, children: Brian (Lisa) Burlage, Ted (Tonya) Burlage both of Worthington, Paula (Jason) Adams of Dubuque, grandchildren: Haley, Devin, Isaac and Riley Burlage, Mason, Addisyn, Brock and Brynn Burlage, Evelyn, Eli and Ethan Adams, siblings: Julie Hosch of Peosta, Anna Jane Meyer, MI, Elizabeth Burlage of Chicago, IL, Lois (Keith) Rinderknecht, MN, Karen (Tim) Nefzger of Dyersville, Ed (Mary Lou) Burlage of Dyersville, and Tom (Lois) Burlage of Worthington, in-laws: Gerry Rea of Bernard, Mary Kay (Jim) McDonald of Marion, Richard (Joyce) Lynch, Joe (Jean) Lynch, both of Cascade, Lois Lynch of Bernard, and Elaine (Norm) Jacobson of Springville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Gerald and Harriet Lynch, in-laws: John Hosch, John Lynch, and Dave Rea.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
