Victor M. Leibfried, age 98, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, a private family Mass will be held to celebrate Victor’s life at St. Joseph Church in Rickardsville, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rickardsville, Iowa. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Victor was born on January 10, 1922, the oldest of 10 children to George J. and Stella (Hufnagel) Leibfried.
In 1938, Victor’s family moved to Rickardsville, where the legacy of the Avalon began. On February 3, 1942, Victor married Myrtle Cummer, of Balltown, and together they raised nine children and passed on their strong legacy of faith in the Rickardsville community. Victor owned/operated the Avalon Garage and Wrecker Service, which subsequently was passed on to his three sons, a business that is currently known as the Avalon Service Center. Victor was a former member of the Holy Name Society and Catholic Order of Foresters at St. Joseph’s Rickardsville, and was a current member of Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque. Until COVID-19 isolation in mid-March, Victor attended daily Mass at Stonehill Care Center and every Sunday was accompanied to Mass by one or more of his nine children. Victor enjoyed dancing, fishing, camping and traveling to Tucson, AZ, where he and Myrtle wintered for 10 years. Vic and Myrtle moved from their Rickardsville home on their 65th wedding anniversary to settle into a new home together. After 72 years of married life, Myrtle passed away on January 22, 2014.
Those left to reminisce on Victor’s 98 years worth of stories are his nine children, LaVonne (Merl) Wilgenbusch, Kenny (Patsy) Leibfried, Mark (Bev) Leibfried, all of Rickardsville, Janet (Steve Boulting) Stecklein, Barbara (Dennis) Goebel, George (Connie) Leibfried, Kathy (Lonnie) Steger, Diane (Mark) Link and Peggy (Tim) Lehmann, all of Dubuque; 30 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Daniel (Mickie) Leibfried and Joan (Bob) Valentine, Dubuque, IA; and his in-laws, Viola Avery and Bill (Marge) Cummer, both of Dubuque, and Evelyn Specht, Sherrill.
In addition to Myrtle, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Gerald Stecklein; a grandson, Tony Steger; five brothers, Paul, George, Roger, Howard and Thomas Leibfried; two sisters, Betty Miller and Carol Ritt; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
The Leibfried family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the Stonehill Community for providing loving care for dad these past 4 1/2 years, as well as Hospice of Dubuque.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and can be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Victor Leibfried Family, to be distributed among his favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.