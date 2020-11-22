HOLLANDALE, Wis. — Vickie Lynn Mowbray, age 59, of Hollandale, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
She was born on September 29, 1961, a daughter of Phillip and Judy Mowbray. She graduated from Cuba City High School. She worked at Advance Transformer, Lands’ End for 25 years, the VIP and Stroz Inn in Hollandale.
Vickie was a go-getter and never sat still. She did so much for whoever needed anything and just stepped in and helped any way she could. She did all the cooking for the many parties she was involved with. She could brighten anyone’s day with her actions and wisecracks.
Vickie is survived by her mother, Judy Brimeyer, of East Dubuque; her partner, Mark Gilbertson, of Hollandale; her siblings, Mary (Dan) Bussan, of East Dubuque, and Phil (Ann) Mowbray, of Platteville; her sister-in-law, Sheri Mowbray, of Marshfield; her nephews, Shane Bussan (Rachael), of Texas, Brice (Danielle) Bussan, of Appleton, Jake Mowbray (Lindsay), of Platteville, Alex Mowbray, Ethan Mowbray and Isaac Mowbray, all of Marshfield; her niece, Tiffany Mowbray (Cody), of McFarland; great-nieces and nephews, Donovan, Kaylie and Sophia Bussan and Easton Pluemer; Mark’s children, Jennifer (Brian) Arvidson, of Hartford, and Erik (Brenda) Gilbertson, of Hollandale; Mark’s grandchildren, Nick, Lindsay, Makenna, Elise, Naydeen, Janelle and one on the way; several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Phil Mowbray, Sr.; her brother, Terry Mowbray; her great-niece, Lydia Pluemer; her grandparents; and her Jack Russell terrier, “Ruben”.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Inurnment will take place at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery in Hazel Green.
A Celebration of Life for Vickie will occur in summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in her name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
The family would like to thank Joanne Eveland and Vickie’s Lands’ End family for their love and support.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home, www.gorgenfh.com.