Ronald Reiland Telegraph Herald Feb 26, 2022

SAVANNA, Ill. — Ronald Reiland, 79, of Savanna, died on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna, where services will follow.Law-Jones Funeral Home, of Savanna, is assisting the family.