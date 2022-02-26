SAVANNA, Ill. — Ronald Reiland, 79, of Savanna, died on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna, where services will follow.

Law-Jones Funeral Home, of Savanna, is assisting the family.

