ASBURY, Iowa — Betty J. Carlin, age 93, of Asbury, passed away at 10:05 p.m., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at MercyOne Dubuque.
To honor Betty’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday at Behr Funeral Home with Bonnie Sue Lewis officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Avon Centre Cemetery in Grayslake, Illinois.
Betty was born on October 12, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of Harley M. and Sadie Burton “Bertie” (McMaster) Bouma, Sr.
Betty graduated from Carl Schurz High School in Chicago. After school, she married Robert MacFarland and they had 4 sons together before going their separate ways. Luckily, Betty would find love again and was united in marriage to Arvid Carlin in February of 1966, in Chicago. Sadly, Arvid passed away in 1995. Betty was employed as a manager of Venture Department Store in Chicago, and after their retirement she and Arvid moved to Dubuque to enjoy a more relaxing rural setting. She loved the area and began volunteering with the local schools reading to the children and helping them to improve their own skills. In her free time, Betty also enjoyed crocheting and watching horror movies and sci-fi films. She had an extensive movie and vinyl album collection. Betty liked cooking and going out to eat with family and friends, and you could always be sure that the food would be well done. She was quick witted, sharp as a tack, had great hearing and a wicked sense of humor. The holidays brought her great joy and she loved decorating the house and planning gatherings. Betty’s faith was an important aspect of her life and she was long time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she volunteered her time regularly. Betty was a generous soul and was never one to sit still. She always wanted to help out in any way that she could, and had a personality that made it easy for her to develop long lasting friendships with people she came in contact with. We have been truly blessed to have Betty here on this Earth with us for the last 93 years. She was a special lady who left a lasting impact on everyone around her and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory include her sons, Michael (Vickie) MacFarland, Burbank, IL and Kevin (Nancy) MacFarland, Cedar Lake, IN; her step-daughter, Doris Carlin, Mokena, IL; 3 grandsons, Nick (Monica) Soich, Craig MacFarland and Scott MacFarland; her step-grandchildren, Doug Zalesky, Tommy Zalesky and Dave Yacko; her great-granddaughter, Alexis Soich; nieces and nephews; her daughter-in-law, Rose MacFarland; and her close circle of friends here in the Dubuque area.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arvid Carlin; 2 sons, Bob MacFarland and Bruce MacFarland; her siblings, Harley (Ginny) Bouma and Dorothy (Eddie) O’Gorek; and her step-daughter, Sharon (John) Yacko.
Betty’s family would like to thank Betty’s circle of friends for always making sure that Betty had everything she needed to make her life at home possible these past months.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Betty’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Betty Carlin Family.
