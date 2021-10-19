BELLEVUE, Iowa — Michael D. Peters Sr., 60, of Bellevue, died on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you