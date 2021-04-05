Lucille E. Bormann, Bellevue, Iowa — Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
John E. Datisman, Durango, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, Sherrill United Methodist Church, Sherrill. Memorial Service: 3 p.m. at the church.
Eileen G. Fisher, Des Moines — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.
Thomas J. Glab, Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: noon today at the funeral home.
Charles J. Henry, Long Beach, Calif. — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade, Iowa.
Lawrence G. Hofer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Funeral services: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Dorothy H. Koeller, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Merlin J. Leick, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 9, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. at the church.
Teresa A. Melloy, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Resurrection Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Paul S. Smith, Cudahy, Wis. — A Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
Martin H. Werner, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque, Ill.