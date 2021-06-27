EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Daniel J. “Dan” Sanders, 77, of East Dubuque, passed away at 11:24 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque after a seven-month battle with esophageal cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Daniel Knepper officiating. Burial services for family only will be in East Dubuque Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa National Guard. The funeral will be live-streamed on THE MILLER FUNERAL HOME GROUP Facebook page.
A celebration of Dan’s life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. today at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Dan was born on December 3, 1943, at Fort Madison, IA, the son of Leo J. and Otilda Z. (Breitbarth) Sanders. He was a 1962 graduate of West Grant High School, Patch Grove, WI.
He served in the Army National Guard, and retired from John Deere Dubuque Works in 2001. Dan was a member of UAW Local #94. Dan loved collecting Potosi memorabilia, antiquing, coin collecting and visiting the Potosi Brewery. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and always outstanding in his field.
Dan married Florence “Tina” Ames on April 4, 1987, in Dubuque.
Surviving are his wife, Florence “Tina”, of Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque; former wife, Linda Cook, and their three children, Heidi (Rob) Lenaerts, of Osage Beach, MO, Christopher Sanders, of Dubuque, and Theresa “Tessa” Sanders, of Dickeyville, WI; three grandchildren, Ashlyne, Sidney and Kameron; two brothers, Mike (Nancy) Sanders, of Houghton, IA, and Ronald Sanders, of Mt. Hope, WI; sister-in-law, Joan Sanders, of East Dubuque; four stepchildren, Cris Winkler, of Cuba City, WI, Dan (Mysol) Ames, of Middleton, WI, Todd Ames, of Charlotte, NC, and Lisa (J.T.) Moore, of Catoosa, Oklahoma; and 11 step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Otilda; a brother, James Sanders; and a sister-in-law, Betty Sanders.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, a Daniel J. Sanders memorial fund has been established.
