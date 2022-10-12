Ruth M. Boll, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at 3:36 am, after a 4-year courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She passed in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side.

Services for Ruth will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, October 14th, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002. Rev. Phil Gibbs will officiate. Burial will follow at Dubuque Memorial Gardens, 8289 Jecklin Lane, Dubuque, Iowa 52003. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 13th, 2022, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm.

