Ruth M. Boll, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at 3:36 am, after a 4-year courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She passed in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side.
Services for Ruth will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, October 14th, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002. Rev. Phil Gibbs will officiate. Burial will follow at Dubuque Memorial Gardens, 8289 Jecklin Lane, Dubuque, Iowa 52003. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 13th, 2022, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm.
Ruth was born on August 23rd, 1936 in Dubuque, Iowa to Irwin and Florence (Scully) Kress. She attended St. Joseph School in Key West, IA. and St. Columbkille’s Catholic School in Dubuque. She was united in marriage to LeRoy Boll on June 29th, 1957. Together they enjoyed dancing at Melody Mill, shared many fun & memorable times with their close friends, and farmed in rural Dubuque County. Roy preceded her in death on January 30, 1981. Ruth was also a commercial teller at Dubuque Bank & Trust and later at DuTrac Community Credit Union.
One of her most beautiful attributes was her unconditional love for others. Ruth was very passionate about social justice issues. She was an active volunteer at the Church of the Resurrection and the Dubuque Rescue Mission for many years, where she organized and served many meals to those in need.
Her grandchildren were a great joy in her life, and she enjoyed attending many of their sporting events and activities. She had an adventurous spirit and was known for “trying anything once” for her children and grandchildren. Even in her later years, she tackled many roller coasters, crazy water slides in Wisconsin Dells, and was looking forward to parasailing on her next trip to California.
Ruth loved attending plays, reading, and traveling. She was very proud of her Irish Heritage and took several trips to Ireland. Her most memorable trip was to San Francisco with her daughter’s family.
Ruth is survived by her children; son, Tim (Sheila) Elliott of Dubuque, IA, daughter, Barb (Bob) Callahan of Bernard, IA, and son, Matthew Boll (special friend Kara) of Asbury. Her grandchildren; Corey (Taryn) Stotlar, Hollie (Adam) Ohnesorge, Eadie Elliott, all of Dubuque, Emily (Eric) Anderberg of Santa Monica, CA, Meghan Boffeli of Colorado Springs, CO, Ryan Boffeli, Nolan Callahan & Luke Callahan, all of Bernard, IA. Ruth is also survived by her brother, Lawrence (Colleen) Kress of Waterloo, IA, her sister, Jane Brimeyer of Dubuque, IA, her brother-in-law, Paul Massey, of Cascade, IA, 9 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy, her siblings, Kathleen Massey, Mary Ann Kress, Teresa and Edward in infancy, her longtime companion, Clarence Reisen, and her brothers and sisters in law; Carol Kress, Francis Brimeyer, Andrew & Bernice Boll, Sylvester & Donna Boll, Merlin & Marlene Boll, William Boll, Jr., and Marie Reisen.
Ruth’s family would like to extend a most heartfelt thank you to all of those who cared for Ruth in her last few weeks. The staff at Hospice of Dubuque, Mercy Home Care team, and especially Ruth’s great-niece, Hannah Massey, for the wonderful & loving care they gave Ruth. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
A Ruth M. Boll memorial fund has been established.
The Egelhof, Siegert, & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
