LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Bonnie J. Steffen, 64, of Luxemburg, Iowa, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Masks are required & social distancing guidelines will be observed. Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home, in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will continue from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. prior to funeral services.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Bonnie was born December 13, 1956, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Herbert and Wilma (Goedken) Burkle. She married Ronald “Hot Rod” Steffen on June 13, 1987, in Petersburg, Iowa, and together they raised two children in Luxemburg. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2007.
Bonnie will be dearly missed. She lived a full and selfless life dedicated to her children and always put others’ needs before her own. She was full of wisdom and perfectly timed wit. Her favorite times were spent with her children, family, and friends. She enjoyed reading, especially from her Danielle Steel collection, baking, completing puzzles, sewing, and tending to her flower beds.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Kimberly (Adam) Turner, of Muscatine, Iowa, and Jesse Steffen, of Milwaukee, WI; siblings, Dale Burkle and Diann (Kevin) Carpenter, both of Earlville, Lavern (Carol) Burkle, of New Vienna, Joyce (Dave) Loeffelholz, of Dyersville, Sally (Ralph) Hinrichsen, of Monticello, Sandra (Ron) Weber, of Masonville, Roger (Nancy) Burkle, of New Vienna, LuAnn (Ken) Weber, of Quasqueton, Linda (Dan Schrader) Burkle, of Earlville, Vickie (Tym) Theisen, of New Vienna, Mary Ann (Charles) Willenbring, of Grinell; in-laws, Linda Steffen, of Luxemburg, Wayne (Debbie) Steffen, of Rickardsville, Terry (Kathy) Steffen, of Holy Cross, Laura (Loren) Harbaugh, of Sanford, FL, Sam (Pam) Steffen, of Peosta, and Lois (Denny) Garin, of Guttenberg; and several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Herbert and Wilma Burkle; parents-in-law, Julius and Verna Mae Steffen; and a brother-in-law, Stanley Steffen.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Amy and Julie with Hospice of Dubuque, Traci with Unity Point Home Health, Guttenberg Municipal Hospital, and Dr. Berg and his team at the University of Iowa.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.