OLYMPIA, Wash. — Elaine Catherine (Heiring) Williams, 87, of Olympia, formerly of Tacoma and Centralia, WA, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lacey, WA. Elaine was born on May 20, 1934, in Farley, Iowa, to Albert and Alvina (Vorwald) Heiring. She grew up in Holy Cross, Iowa, graduated from Holy Cross High School, and lived in Holy Cross until her marriage to Dr. Robert Pettera, with whom she had five children. She worked with him in his medical office until he was activated from the Army Reserves and stationed at Ft. Lewis, WA. In the early 60’s, the family moved to Washington state. After their divorce Elaine worked in a medical office where she rediscovered her love for medicine. In 1967, she married the love of her life, David Williams, and the family moved to Centralia, WA. Shortly thereafter, Elaine went back to school and realized her dream of becoming a nurse, serving in that profession until she retired some 30 years later. Her entire life was comprised of faith in God and giving to others, and this will be her biggest legacy. Even after retirement, she continued to give, serving as a Red Cross Volunteer on the military base; volunteering at the Spanaway Food Bank; serving on committees in her senior park, and helping her children. Her family and friends will never forget her unwavering faith, love, generosity, caring, and kindness. She will be long remembered and sorely missed. She is survived by her five children: Pamela (Sam) Pellegrino of Olympia, WA; Jeffrey (Sue) Pettera of Rockford, IL; Christine (Randy) Gagner of Roy, WA; Veronica McCann of Tacoma, WA; Julie (Edward) Quisenberry of San Antonio, TX; her sisters Darlene Rusch of Holy Cross, IA, and Joyce Salatino of Wauna, WA; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Williams, her parents, and eight siblings: Sedelle Tegeler, Lucille (Lue) Heying, Helen Bakula, Mae McGuire, Donald (“Doc”) Heiring, Gerald (“Tink”) Heiring, Lois Ross, and Shirley Klein. Donations may be made in her name to the Spanaway Food Bank or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. For more information, go to https://woodlawn-funeralhome.com/obituaries/elaine-catherine-williams/1113/.
