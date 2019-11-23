EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Margaret Lou Faust, 90, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Edgewood Convalescent Home.
She was born on April 27, 1929, in Monticello, the daughter of Fritz Sr. and Ethel (Winch) Marugg. Margaret was a graduate of Monticello High School and then graduated as a registered nurse from the Finley Nursing Program in Dubuque. After her graduation, Margaret worked as a nurse at Finley Hospital. On March 26, 1955, Margaret was united in marriage to Loren Faust in Monticello. Four children were born to this union. The couple farmed together near Epworth and then moved to a farm near Colesburg in 1972. Loren passed away in 1988. In the early 1990’s, Margaret worked at Edgewood Convalescent Home, and then continued working as an in-home health care nurse. Margaret was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School and was a member of UMW. Margaret was also a member of the Pythian Sisters. She enjoyed her antiques, gardening, and had a love of flowers. Margaret loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them.
Survivors include her four children, Kenneth Faust, of Colesburg, Paul (Kathy) Faust, of Manchester, Karen (Randy) Everett, of Edgewood, and Larry (Angi) Faust, of Woodward; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Charlotte Lowery, of Fostoria, Ohio, and Helen (David) Bader-Sackett, of Anamosa; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loren, in 1988; one sister, Mary Kleitsch; and six brothers, Richard, Robert, Russell, Fritz Jr., James and John Marugg.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Trinity Methodist Church in Edgewood, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood. Friends may also call one hour before services at the church on Monday. Interment will be in the Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.