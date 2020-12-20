Mary C. Fischer, 86, of Dubuque, formerly of rural Peosta, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Shady Rest in Cascade, Iowa.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Holy Family Church, New Melleray, with Fr. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Leonard Funeral home Facebook page and if you are attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mary was born on December 6, 1934, in Bellevue, Iowa, the daughter of Meinrad and Ruth (Tucker) Hartung. She married Earl Fischer on November 27, 1956, at Saint Joseph Church in Bellevue. Mary was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, playing cards and baking, especially for her family and at New Melleray Abbey. Mary started working outside the home after her last child started school. Throughout the years, she worked at Twelve Mile House, Ertl’s and at New Melleray Abbey cooking for those attending retreats.
She is survived by the love of her life of 64 years, Earl, of Dubuque; seven children, Gary Fischer, of Cascade, Roger Fischer, of Bernard, Cindy (Steve) Peiffer, of Cascade, Sheila Fischer, of Dubuque, Brenda (Craig) Barth, of Sherrill, Jim Fischer, of Bernard, and Lisa (Mark) Droeszler, of Bernard; seven grandchildren, Kayla (Mark) Freed, Amy (John) Schroeder, Stephanie Peiffer, Jacob & Robby Droeszler, Jared & Cody Barth; two great-grandsons, Tanner and Eli Freed; sisters-in-law, Bernadine Hartung, Dorothy Ruden, Rita Fischer, and Doris Fischer; brothers-in-law, Charles Kirk and Richard Strohmeyer; many nieces and nephews.
Mary was the last one living in her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Meinrad and Ruth; and her six siblings, brothers Loras, Lawrence and Joseph and sisters Kathleen Kilburg, Madonna Kirk and Bernice Snyder. She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Rita Hartung, Leroy Kilburg, Alfred Snyder, Donald & Delphine Fischer, Alfred & Marie Kass, Bill & Anna Mae Fischer, John Fischer, Paul Fischer, Rosemary Strohmeyer, Tom & Bernadine Krozaizl, Eldon Ruden and Albert & Vicki Fischer.
Mary’s family would like to thank Dr. Andrea Ries, Hospice of Dubuque, the staff of Grand Meadows, and the nurses and staff at Shady Rest Care Center for all the wonderful care they gave to her.
