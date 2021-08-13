Kathleen C. Kruse, 95, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, Ill.

