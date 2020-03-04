MARQUETTE, Iowa — Penny Sue Pfeiffer, 57, of Marquette, Iowa, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Crossing Rivers Health, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before Mass at the church on Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa, with Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez as the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, McGregor, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of McGregor, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.