Markus (Mark) Charles Puls, of East Dubuque, IL, entered into eternal life after a year and a half battle with ALS on May 2, 2022. He was 55 years old.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Friday. A visitation will also be held from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Mark was born March 6, 1967, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Charles S. and Charlene A. (Klauer) Puls.
Mark was faith-filled, loyal, and hard working. His faith, wife, children, & animals-especially dogs, were his life. Mark tried to be the best Catholic he could be while bringing his wife, family and friends with him. He loved coffee, conversation, our beautiful Catholic faith and Christmas. And a shot of Jack Daniel’s now and again.
He was an active member of St. Mary Church of East Dubuque, IL. He was a Lector, Extraordinary Minister, Youth Minister, server, & usher. He was active in CEWs for many years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the East Dubuque Fire Department.
Mark attended St. Mary School and East Dubuque High School. He worked for Fed Ex as a delivery driver.
Mark is survived by his wife, Kelly A Puls and children, Matthew C Puls, Emily R Beecher, Allison R Beecher, Theresa-Marie R Puls, and Rose M Puls and his mother, Charlene A Puls. He is also survived by his siblings, Terry (Jayne) Puls, Christy (Larry) Fritz, Jim (Nancy) Puls, Darrell (Lynn) Puls, Sue (Mike) Lange, Julia (Mark) Monahan; and many beautiful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles S. Puls; and his boys, Joseph, Jesse & Joshua Puls.
In Lieu of Flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Dubuque, the ALS Association, or Dubuque County Right to Life.
The family would like to thank Iowa City VA-ALS Clinic, Hospice of Dubuque, Erin from Midwest Medical Center, Candace from Village Care Giving, East Dubuque Fire Department, Dubuque Catholic Homeschool families, our neighbors, family and friends and all the prayer warriors that accompanied him and his family through this journey with ALS. May God Bless you for your kindness, prayers, and love.