CASCADE, Iowa — Jean Ann Nauman, 87, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Accura Health in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Jean will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. and CDA and Cascade American Legion Auxiliary will hold a rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jean will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Assisting Deacon will be Joseph Schockemoehl. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Jean was born on August 18, 1934, in Sherrill, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Christina (Wilwert) Kraus. Jean was united in marriage to Lawrence E. Nauman on September 7, 1954 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill, Iowa. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2008.
Faith, Family, Friends and Fun are words to describe Jean. She was a very faith filled person taking an active role as a member of St. Mathias Parish in Cascade. She made family her number 1 priority with her unconditional love. Many people called her friend. She was a number 1 fan of the Cascade Cougars and Chicago Cubs. She was proud to call Cascade her home.
She was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade. The Prayer Shawl group, the St. Matthias Befrienders, and a funeral dinner volunteer. Jean was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas and the Cascade American Legion Auxiliary.
Jean is survived twelve children, Patty (Mike) O’Hollearn of New Hampton, Dave (Sue) Nauman of Mason City, Laura (Mike) Glynn of Dubuque, Jane (Tim) Donovan of Cascade, Judy (Dave) Brimeyer of Cedar Rapids, Joann (Ray) O’Connell of Zwingle, Sue Umhoefer of North Mankato, MN, Joe (Laura) Nauman of Robins, Amy (Tim) Funke of Dyersville and Matt (Tammy) Nauman of Cascade, Jake (Heidi) Nauman of Cedar Rapids, and Carrie (Tim) Sery of Lakeville, MN; 25 Grandchildren; 9 Great Grandchildren; five siblings, Jim Kraus of Cuba City, WI, William (Norma) Kraus, Mary (Duane) Kruse, Elaine Hildebrand all of Dubuque, and John (Cheryl) Kraus of Galesburg, IL; one sister-in-law, Irma Kintzle of Dubuque.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, John Umhoefer; a sister-in-law, Sue Kraus; a brother-in-law, Tom Hildebrand, her in-laws, Jacob and Edwina Nauman and Elmer Kintzle.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, Accura Health, Fr. Mark Osterhaus and Sherry Kelchen.
