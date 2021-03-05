EPWORTH, Iowa — Walter W. “Wally” Heisler, 82, of Bankston, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at MercyOne, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Clement Catholic Church, in Bankston, Iowa.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Scott Boone will officiate. Funeral services will be livestreamed on St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook Page at 11 a.m.
Walter was born February 14, 1939, in Bankston, Iowa, the son of Charles and Rose (Scherbring) Heisler.
Wally grew up on a farm near Bankston. He worked at Armstrong Lumber in Dyersville for several years. He then was the St. Clement Parish custodian until retirement.
Walter is survived by his sisters: Rosemary (John) Kramer, of New Vienna, Mary Alice Fettkether, of Dyersville; and many nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, LeRoy Heisler, Anna Mae (Elmer) Fangmann; a brother-in-law, Howard Fettkether; and a nephew, Jeff Fangmann.
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque and Dyersville Family Practice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Clement Parish or Divine Word College.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.