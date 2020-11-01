EPWORTH, Iowa — Ronald J. Connolly, 78, of Dubuque, formerly of Epworth, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation for Ron will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, where the Epworth Fire Department will meet in body at 6:30 p.m. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Ronald Connolly Family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Mass of Christian burial for Ron will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will occur in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, with full military honors afforded by the American Legion John White Post #650 and the Epworth Fire Department, who will present the Striking of the Four Five.
Ron was born on May 25, 1942, in Worthington, Iowa, son of Merlin and Jean (Wilkinson) Connolly. He grew up on a farm in Placid, Iowa. Ron received his education from, and was one of the last graduating classes of, the former Epworth High School in 1960. On August 3, 1963, he was united in marriage to Mary Alice Wilgenbusch at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa. She preceded him in death on March 18, 2005. On November 8, 2008, he married Linda “Lynn” Kramer at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Ron was a Veteran, having served in the United States Army in Vietnam during the years of 1966 to 1968.
He was employed at Flynn Ready Mix for 50 years until his retirement. Ron was an outdoorsman. Ron enjoyed camping, gardening, hunting, and fishing. All are qualities he has passed on to his children, although they are not very good at it! In October of 2019, Ron was privileged to be chosen to go on the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.
He was a member of St. Anthony Parish in Dubuque, and a former member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth. He was also a member of Epworth American Legion John White Post #650, and the Epworth Fire Department for 32 years where he retired as a captain. Ron had a strong love for his Epworth Community, where he volunteered to help coach the Epworth Little League Baseball team. He also served on various boards, including both the civic and conservation organizations in Epworth. He also took part in several different clubs, including Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, the Iowa Ready Mix Association, and the Dubuque Home Builders Association, where he served as a social director and received the Ron Smith Lifetime Achievement Award. Ron truly loved making and serving his famous bloody marys, whether it be for a Hawkeye Tailgate or as the social director for the Dubuque Home Builders Association.
In Ron’s recent years, he and Lynn loved to travel, having visited many countries, including Ireland.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn; four children, Kevin (Melissa) Connolly, of Farley, IA, Kurt (Carrie) Connolly, of Overland Park, KS, Kyle (Kim) Connolly, of Des Moines, IA, and Keith (Candy) Connolly, of Epworth ,IA; two stepchildren, Jeff (Amy) Kramer, of McFarland, WI, and Jody (Patrick) Petersohn, of Overland Park, KS; 12 grandchildren, Luke Soppe, Adam, Elli, and Maria Connolly, Sophia, Margaret, William, and Isabella Connolly, Grace and James Connolly, Liam and McKinlee Connolly; four step-grandchildren, Brady, Claire, Maria, and Mia; one great-grandson, Waylon Soppe; three sisters, Madlyn Schilling, of Peosta, IA, Doris (Ron) McAuliffe, of Key West, IA, and Marla Baumgartner, of Peosta, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill Lawler, of Peosta, IA, Kay Wilgenbusch, of Epworth, IA, Doris Wessels, of Epworth, Cheryl (Bob) Hird, of Dubuque, Tom (LaVonne) Wilgenbusch, of Epworth, Dan (Connie) Wilgenbusch, of Epworth, Steve (Janet) Wilgenbusch, of Antioch, TN, Diane (Rick) Tuominen, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Bob (Patricia) Rolwes, of Epworth, Mary (Rick) Knapp, of Dubuque, and Gary (Brenda) Rolwes, of Epworth.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Joan Lawler; brothers-in-law, Jim Schilling, Willis Wilgenbusch, and Phil Wessels; sister-in-law, Marge (Dennis) Zimmer; one nephew, Kevin Lawler.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to the staff at Hawkeye Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Ron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650, the Epworth Fire Department, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, and St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque, in memory of Ron.
If you would like to view a video tribute or send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.