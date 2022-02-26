Sandra Y. Solomon Telegraph Herald Feb 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVANNA, Ill. — Sandra Y. “Sandy” Solomon, 58, of Savanna, died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where a celebration of life service will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Savanna-ill Carroll-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Owner of Dubuque mobile home park fined $8,500 for water, well violations TH EXCLUSIVE: Longtime HTLF executive retiring, says company will move headquarters from Dubuque Delaware County Fair announces concert featuring Vanilla Ice, '90s stars Boys prep basketball: Scales Mound rallies past East Dubuque in regional final Authorities: Dubuque man arrested with 11 pounds of marijuana, $200,000 cash