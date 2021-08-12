Rita H. Beck, 94, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Church of the Resurrection, where services will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

