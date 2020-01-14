ASBURY, Iowa — Michael J. “Mike” Pluemer, age 66, of Asbury, Iowa, completed his earthly journey on January 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Mike’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 12 p.m. (noon) until 3 p.m. in the Holiday Inn Grand Ballroom, 450 Main St., Dubuque. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Mike’s family.
Mike was born on June 18, 1953, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Lloyd and Mildred (Schiel) Pluemer. Thankfully, the values of family, friends, fellowship and hard work were immediately instilled within him. After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School in 1972, he would go on to devote over 30 years of his working career with John Deere Dubuque Works, before eventually retiring in 2008. He was united in marriage to his soul-mate, Linda Tindell, on May 18, 1991, and their union was blessed with 2 children. Mike and Linda are a shining example of what a loving couple can accomplish when they face the world together hand in hand. They both enjoyed traveling together and their honeymoon destination of Bermuda always remained Mike’s #1 choice, with Florida residing at a close 2nd.
In his free-time, Mike found plenty of outlets to keep his mind and body occupied. Maintaining the most meticulous lawn in the neighborhood was continually a quest he strived to achieve. Golfing and softball also always found their way into his days; but an afternoon of fishing with the grandkids, or watching his Bears and Cardinals play could also suffice. And in line with being the true gentleman he was, Mike never relinquished his spirited sense of humor, even during his courageous battle with cancer. It’s impossible to imagine moving forward into a future without Mike’s daily physical presence bringing a little peace and stability into our world. We know that he is at peace from his earthly struggles now, but our broken hearts would give absolutely anything to have just one more day with the man who so naturally made everything OK. We miss him deeply, love him dearly and will forever treasure every memory he leaves behind until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Mike include his loving wife and companion of 38 years, Linda Pluemer, Asbury, IA; his 2 daughters, Jennifer (Todd) Clothier, Salem Lake, WI, and Kelly Heiderschiet, Fort Dodge, IA; his 4 grandchildren, Brandon, Andrew, Carter and Jack; his sister, Lynn Pape, Rickardsville, IA; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon Pluemer, Sandra Feehn, Tanya (Dave) Wilson, Laura Fischer, Sheila Pluemer, all of Dubuque, Diane (Don) Pettengill, Susan (Jim) Cheek, both of Denver, CO, and Nancy Dolce, Stevens Point, WI; along with countless nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Patricia Pluemer in infancy; his brothers, Greg Pluemer, Gary Pluemer and Daniel Pluemer; his in-laws, Harold and Marinette Tindell; and his brothers-in-law, Loren Fischer, Jim Feehn, Howard Dolce and Garry Pape.
In lieu of flowers, a Michael J. Pluemer memorial fund has been established, which will be donated to cancer research in Mike’s name.
Mike’s family would like to thank Dr. Hermann, his nurse and staff, everyone at the Wendt Center and the Asbury Fire Department, along with the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque (aka, the Green Team) for all of their wonderful care and compassionate support over the past few months. And a very special thank-you to all of our family and friends, especially the Dream Team, for giving more than we could ask for and always trying to fulfill the difficult tasks of bringing a little peace and serenity into some very uncomfortable days!
