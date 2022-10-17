Connie M. Corlett, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday a the funeral home.
Roger Drahn, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, First Congregation United Church of Christ, McGregor. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Phyllis J. Errthum, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Linda K. Hansen, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church.
Patricia A. Hanten, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Elva C. Hillard, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Donald E. Huff, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Muriel S. Kopinski, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Patrick J. McDonald, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Truman.
Dean J. Neuhaus, Dubuque — Celebrate of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Eagles Club, Asbury, Iowa.
Mary K. Parker, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
David Radke, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Joan N. Schaal, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Clyde C.R. Smith, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa, Iowa. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Denise Streng, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Mount St. Francis Center.
Patricia L. Vaske, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Wyatt C. Willey, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, The Gathering Place, Manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.