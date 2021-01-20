PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — James W. “Jim” Austin, 80, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Meriter Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin, of COVID-19.
Throughout his illness, Jim was very concerned about passing the virus to someone else, so his family will hold services at a later date. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Jim was born on December 31, 1940, in Grant County, Wisconsin, the son of Orville and Janice (Witzig) Austin. He married Donna Kuhl on October 12, 1963, at St. George’s Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Jim was retired from John Deere Tractor Works in Dubuque, Iowa. For the past 25 years, Jim and Donna built and operated Trails End Cabins in Hatfield, Wisconsin. Jim enjoyed being outdoors and being at the cabin. He loved hunting, fishing, road trips, and spending time with his family. Jim was a simple man who enjoyed all aspects of life.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; four sons, Mike (Diane) Austin, Cross Plains, WI, Duane (Amy) Austin, New Glarus, WI, Tim Austin, Ridgeway, WI, and Brian (Ann Marie) Austin, Oregon, WI; a sister, Phyllis (Jerry) Cook, Platteville; four grandchildren, Cody Austin, Katey (Adam) Rausch, Theresa Austin, and Briana Austin; and two special great-grandchildren, Lilly and Nora Rausch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a very special nephew, Ray Kuhl, who was like a son.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Meriter Hospital.
Memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.