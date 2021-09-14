Mary A. Ernster Telegraph Herald Sep 14, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Mary A. Ernster, 91, of Guttenberg, died on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg, where a funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m.Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Guttenberg, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guttenberg-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today