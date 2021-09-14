GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Mary A. Ernster, 91, of Guttenberg, died on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg, where a funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Guttenberg, is assisting the family.

