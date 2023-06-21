DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Carol A. Bagge, 85 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Accura HealthCare in Cascade, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 3 — 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 9 — 10 a.m. Thursday prior to funeral mass.