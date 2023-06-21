DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Carol A. Bagge, 85 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Accura HealthCare in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 9 — 10 a.m. Thursday prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Philip Agyei will officiate.
Carol was born on February 24, 1938, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Florence (Pitz) Lansing. She graduated St. Boniface School in New Vienna.
She married Leon Bagge on October 3, 1959, in New Vienna, Iowa. Together they raised their family and farmed near Petersburg since 1959 and retiring and moved to Dyersville in 1992. Carol was a member and past president of Christian Mothers since 1970.
Carol enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing cards with all of her friends. She cherished her time with her grandkids and they loved Grandma’s rice krispie rolls.
Survivors include her children: Ann Chowdhury of Omaha, NE, John Bagge of Petersburg, a daughter-in-law Ronda Bagge of Dyersville, grandchildren: Emily and Ashley Chowdhury, Cooper, Jaxson and Adriahna Bagge, a sister, Myrna Bagge of Dyersville, in-laws: LaVern Moorman of Edgewood, Mary Ellen Hoefler of Lamont, and Tom Jasper of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leon in 2008, one son, Michael in 2009, a son-in-law Ali Chowdhury, two siblings in infancy and a sister, Joan Jasper, in-laws: Alice (Albert) Boeckenstedt, Pearl (Omer) Koelker, Jeanette (Cletus) Tauke, Pricilla Moorman, Jerome (Imogene) Bagge, Daniel Bagge, Mila and Betty Bagge, and Arnold Hoefler.
The family would like to thank the staff at AccuraHealthCare.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.