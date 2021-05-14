Donald E. “Don” Brandel, age 78, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.
To celebrate Don’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1425 Iowa Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Don’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with Msgr. Thomas E. Toale officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Don was born on July 24, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Eugene and Emma (Kaiser) Brandel.
Don attended Loras Academy and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1960. After school Don went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963. He was united in marriage to Catherine Ann “Kate” Lewis on September 23, 1967. They were truly blessed with 53 years of marriage and two wonderful children. Don was raised with a great appreciation for a strong work ethic. He put those values to good use with the Interstate Power Company and retired from Alliant Energy after 39 years of service in 2004.
When he wasn’t working Don volunteered his time and talents with the Dubuque Boys Club for over three decades. He enjoyed all aspects of photography and sharing his knowledge with the kids at the club was very fulfilling for him. Don also enjoyed spending time tinkering around the house and in the garage. He was a self-taught “fixer” and his skills were in great demand among family and friends. In his down time, Don also enjoyed watching Sci-Fi shows and classic movies.
Don’s family was definitely his pride and joy. He was a fantastic grandfather who loved spending time with the kids and sharing his tips and tricks with them. He also loved breakfast and rarely missed going out for his morning meal. We are deeply saddened that Don is no longer here with us, but take comfort in knowing that he is now free of the health issues he has faced so courageously and resting peacefully for Eternity.
Those left to cherish Don’s memory include his wife, Kate Brandel, Dubuque; his children, Ann Brandel, Dubuque, and Dean (Lisa) Brandel, Bettendorf, IA; his grandchildren, Christopher (Kortnie) Poynter and Emma and Ava Brandel; his great-granddaughters, Myla and Murphie Poynter; and his siblings, Darlene “Dolly” Brandel, Dubuque, and Richard (Alvera) Brandel, East Dubuque, IL.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
Don’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to everyone who cared for Don, especially the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque. Your kindness and compassion are appreciated more than you realize.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Don’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Donald Brandel Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.