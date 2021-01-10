Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Catherine J. Hayen, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Carmel, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Matthew D. McAuliffe, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Denise J. Parsons, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Vickie Trybus, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.