PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — James J. Ohmert, 55, of Platteville, died on Friday, April 9, 2021.Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, in Lancaster, where a celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m.