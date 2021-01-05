PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Viola M. “Dodie” McCartney, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on December 31, 2020, at Edenbrook of Platteville.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. (Noon) on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. The family asks that face masks be worn and social distancing respected during your time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Viola “Dodie” McCartney Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Dodie was born on January 6, 1935, the daughter of Jacob and Mary (Kopp) Spease. She was united in marriage to Hubert McCartney on September 5, 1953. Dodie worked as a waitress at the Black Cat Tavern, then the Elmo Club. She then began working in the bakery at Dick’s Supermarket, where she worked for 42 years. Dodie loved to spend time with her grandchildren and they always looked forward to her macaroni salad and baked goods at family gatherings.
Dodie is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Dave) Pluemer and Brenda (Jim) Schambow; six grandchildren, Aaron Pluemer, Lindsey (Jon) Weigel, Jamie, Samantha, and Chase Schambow, and Hayley (Jake) Clifton; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Hazel “Tootie” Langkamp; sisters-in-law, Darlyne Spease, Glennice Spease, Monica McCartney and Darlene McCartney. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Harold (Colleen), Arthur, Raymond and Mervin Spease; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arnold and his first wife, Elsie, McCartney, Shirley (Earl) Eastlick, Hulett (Rosie) McCartney and Marvin McCartney.