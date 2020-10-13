Patrick J. O’Meara, 71, of Dubuque, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. In accordance to the city mask mandate, masks are required at the visitation and Mass.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick will be 10 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
Patrick was born December 15, 1948, in Dubuque, the son of John Paul and Thelma Beecher O’Meara. On May 26, 1973, he married Marian Elaine Beckman in Dubuque.
He was a graduate of Wahlert High School in Dubuque.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War, and a U.S. Navy Reserve Seabee.
He worked in management and as an operator of heavy equipment.
He was a member of Birchwood Golf Course and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of Dubuque Boat Club and a board member of Veteran’s Affairs.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Marian; one son, William O’Meara, of Coralville, IA; two daughters, Lisa O’Meara-Theill, of East Dubuque, IL, and Michelle Moore, of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Mackenzie, Danielle, Payton, Jackson, Carver and Maddox; two brothers, John (Sue) O’Meara, of Dubuque and Mike O’Meara, of Enterprise, AL; and two sisters, Barbara Gooch and Katy Jahnke, both of Dubuque; and 24 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant brother, Terrance; sister-in-law Ginny O’Meara; brother-in-law Bob Gooch; and several aunts and uncles.

