John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Norma M. Denlinger, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grand River Center, River Room. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Teresa M. Heller, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 12:30 p.m. today, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 6 p.m. following the burial, Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis.
John Klein, Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside services: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, St. Catherine Cemetery.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial S. Park Road, Garnavillo, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Earl V. Lampe, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Charles H. Marx, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Monday. Dec. 30, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Sister Marie Janet Meis, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Visitation: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the motherhouse.
Mary E. Salow, Lake Delhi, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, St. John’s Catholic Church, Delhi. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the church.
Marjorie A. Schaul, Masonville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Immaculate Conception Church, Masonville. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa.
Norma Svendson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Waukon. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Alvin R. Swart, Soldiers Grove, Wis. — Services: Noon Monday, Dec. 30, North Clayton Methodist Church. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today at the church.
Robert L. Tyler, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St. Guttenberg. Visitation: Noon Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Eileen C. Weber, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church.
Helen L. Weinberg, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Catherine A. Westhoff, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday Dec. 30, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville.
Dawn S. Woodhouse, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 5:30 p.m. today, Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.