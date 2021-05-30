Peter D. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Lacoma Golf Club, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Joyce K. Bottoms, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Indian Room at Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
David A. Duda, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Edward P. Jansen, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 1,
Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Theresa M. Joens, Marion, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2,
Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque, Ill.
Alberta E. Milestone, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 at the church.
Warren O. Nicholas, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Nora R. Nigg, Bloomington, Minn. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Roger W. Svoboda, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, with wake service at 1:45 p.m., Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 31, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.