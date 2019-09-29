Margie Ewing, 90, of Monona, Iowa, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at North Gate Care Center, Waukon, Iowa.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Leonard–Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, Iowa. Visitation also will take place one hour before services at the church on Tuesday.
Funeral services will occur on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Living Faith United Methodist Parish in Monona, Iowa. The Rev. Deb Parkison will officiate.
Burial will follow in Monona Cemetery, Monona, Iowa.
Leonard–Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.