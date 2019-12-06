INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Carroll F. McTaggart, 85, of Independence, Iowa, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Lexington Estate in Independence.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. today at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence, with a rosary being recited at 4 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Elkader, Iowa, with graveside military honors. The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. John’s Catholic Church redecoration or to the Lexington Estate in Independence.
Survivors include his wife, Jacquie; son, Mark, of Fremont, Neb.; son, Sean (Linda), of Ankeny, Iowa; six grandchildren; and ten close-to-the-heart nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josie (Rothmeyer) McTaggart; and two brothers, Edwin, in infancy, and James.
Carroll was born and raised in Cox Creek Township, in Clayton County, Iowa. He attended a country school near his home and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Elkader, with a class of four. He often joked about the honor of ranking fourth in his class. After spending two years in the Army, Carroll worked for McTaggart and Sons Furniture in Elkader, and later as a deputy county auditor in Clayton County. On June 24, 1961, he married Jacquelyn K. Bowers at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elkader. In 1964, he joined his brother Jim at Metropolitan Life, his employer and passion for the next three decades. After officially retiring from Metropolitan, he began painting parking lots, a time-killing job that he really enjoyed.
Because of memory and mobility issues, Carroll lived the last three years of his life (went in fall of 2016) at Lexington Estate. He made many friends there and received wonderfully compassionate care. His family will be eternally grateful.
