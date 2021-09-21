HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Michele L. Hocking, 50, of Hazel Green, WI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22nd at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date at St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call from 3:00 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22nd at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.
Michele was born on January 4, 1971 to Wesley “Jim” & Judith (Watson) Hocking in Hazel Green, WI. She was a graduate from Southwestern High School in Hazel Green, WI and UW-Platteville, WI with a Bachelor’s Degree.
Michele has been a lifelong resident of Hazel Green, WI. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, trivia, going to the casino, concerts and comedy shows, her beloved cats, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Michele is survived by her mother, Judith (Jake Vogt) Hocking of Hazel Green, WI; a brother, Brian (Paula) Hocking of Burlington, WI; a sister, Teresa (Phillip) Maas of Verona, WI; 5 nieces & nephews: Braden Hocking, Allison Hocking, Bryce Hocking, Steven Maas & Rachel Maas and a special aunt, Carol Bennett of Shullsburg, WI; 2 uncles: William (Norma) Hocking and Charles Watson; close cousins, Cheryl (Rod) Krippendorf and Sharon (Joel) Bennett and a very dear friend, Larry Woodard.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley “Jim” (March 30, 1980), maternal & paternal grandparents: Wendell & Elinor Watson and James & Anastasia Hocking, and an uncle, William “Jerry” Bennett (March 5, 2012), along with many other loved & missed aunts & uncles.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Michele L. Hocking Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Family of Michele Hocking, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.