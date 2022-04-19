FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Thomas “Big E” Heller, 43, of Fayetteville, formerly Galena, IL passed away unexpectantly at home from natural causes.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St Francis De Sales, Hazel Green, WI with a celebration of life to follow Banfield’s, Swiss Haus. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
Eric is the son of Jerry and Ann (Wubben) Heller. Born July 16, 1978, the last of the triplets after “kicking” his sisters out. He graduated from Galena High School in 1996 and continued his education earning an associate degree at Morrison Technical Institute in CAD drafting. After graduation, Eric worked at Eagle Point Software in Dubuque Iowa. He moved to Fayetteville in 2004 and later became a partner in HGM Consultants Inc, and eventually an owner of A Million Miracles Surveying, PLLC. Eric’s hobbies included playing a good game of Euchre, playing in the family softball tournament, golfing & watching sports with friends and family. He was an avid Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger, and Arkansas Razorback fan. If you knew Eric, he worked hard, played harder, and loved his family and friends unconditionally.
Surviving are his parents Jerry and Ann, his big brother Chad (Lynn) Heller and their children Joseph, John, Lucy, and Ross, of Galena, Brenda (Craig) Neis and their children Olivia, Daniel, and twins Taylor and Max, Oregon, WI, Cindy (Mike) Hefel and their children Ethan, Addie, and Owen, Galena, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and godmother, Betty Wubben “Betty Boop”, and his godfather, Bill Wubben, spiritual godmother Marlene Gehrts. Eric was godfather to Payton Heller, Ethan, Joseph, and Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Harold and Teresa Heller, maternal grandparents Urban and Veronica Wubben, his aunt Laurie Theill, uncle Harry Wubben, and cousins Lindsay Wubben-Simonini, Sophie Wubben, Skyler Trebian, and Henry Heller.
The Heller family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Eric’s Arkansas friends that became family.
The family is requesting no flowers. A scholarship fund in Big E’s name will be established at First Community Bank, Galena. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com