Janice Bahls, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Debra A. Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West.
Georgeann J. Felton, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Leona Ginter, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 1, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Victoria Grizzoffi, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Furlong Funeral Home, Galena.
Ronald L. Kelley, Cassville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. today, J & J Sandbar, Cassville.
John R. Kramer, Worthington, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington.
Todd M. Koppes, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Marlin K. Mueller, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Antonette Otting, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the church.
Curt A. Petesch, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 1, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Alfred L. Pritchard, Edgewood, Iowa — Graveside service: 10 a.m. today, Union Cemetery, Littleport, Iowa.
Vivian Quinn, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Lawrence M. Richard, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Janice L. Smith, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Andrew H. Smythe, Monona, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, Wis. Service: 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Lois M. Sweeney, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Church of the Resurrection.
Marie C. Valentine, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, August 1, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
