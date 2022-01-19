Vivian A. Achen, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Shirley L. Bausch, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Ida E. Heins, Luana, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa.
Robert J. Konichek, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Willard R. Kress, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kerri J. Liddle, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road; and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Grand View United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
R. Bruce McInerney, Niles, Ohio — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Janice Rohner, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Asher E. Schroeder, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Mark A. Wallenhorst, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, and 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 21, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: Noon Friday at the funeral home.