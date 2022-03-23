Ralph H. Alcorn Telegraph Herald guest866 Mar 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LANCASTER, Wis. — Ralph H. Alcorn, 93, of Lancaster, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, where services will follow.Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lancaster-wis Grant-county-wis guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping girl 2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque Officials: Passerby helps extinguish small porch fire in Dubuque with soft drinks; no injuries reported Biz Buzz: Main Street store transforming; Guttenberg store gets new name, owner; dealership acquires auto shop Oklahoma authorities report 6 teen students killed in crash with semi