EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Rory J. Kress, 61, of East Moline, passed away on January 3, 2023, at his home.

A celebration of life memorial service for Rory will be held at 4:30 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Geneseo Country Club with Pastor Travis Roehm officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to his family. Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.