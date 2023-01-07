EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Rory J. Kress, 61, of East Moline, passed away on January 3, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of life memorial service for Rory will be held at 4:30 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Geneseo Country Club with Pastor Travis Roehm officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to his family. Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rory was born on June 9, 1961, in Dubuque, IA, the son of George and Sandra (Ricketts) Kress. He graduated from Petosi High School in Wisconsin and then began working for his brother at Kress Tires. After many years as a tire salesman, he started his own business D&D Tire in 2012.
Rory loved racing motorcycles and also helping the boys when they started racing. He loved to go on family vacations to the Wisconsin Dells and also wheeling and dealing things he was interested in. He could sell anything. Rory loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. His favorite saying was “If you’re going to be dumb you better be tough”.
Those left to cherish his memory are children; Lauren Kress of Omaha, NE, Katelynn (Tyler) Fritz of Geneseo, Dylan Kress of Chicago and Dustyn (Cierra Piasecki) Kress of East Moline, siblings; Russell (Lori) Kress of Colona, Julia (Chuck) Skemp of Dubuque, IA, Amy (Tom) Kress-Jordan of Dubuque, IA and Staci (Jim) Lange of East Dubuque, IL, brother-in-law, Doug Vondran of Dubuque, IA and grandchildren; Camden, Blayne, Lillian and Owyn. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Vikki Vondran.
